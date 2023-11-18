AIZAWL: Incessant rains and bad weather has disrupted the repatriation plan for 29 Myanmar Army soldiers, who sought shelter in Mizoram following intense gunfight with militia group People’s Defence Force (PDF) that aligned with pro-democracy movement in the neighbouring country, sources said.

The Myanmar soldiers had crossed over to Mizoram on November 16 and approached Assam Rifles and state police after their camp at Tuibual in Myanmar’s Chin state close to the Indian border was overrun by Chin National Defence Force (CNDF), part of the PDF.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) had initiated airlift operations to transport the soldiers back to Myanmar from Mizoram.

However, the incessant rains and bad weather have impeded the IAF’s chopper from landing, prolonging the soldiers’ stay in India, the sources said.

Also read: Arunachal Pradesh: Tension prevails in Kharsang after firing incident between local youths & Assam Rifles troopers

The Myanmar Army soldiers are in the safe custody of Assam Rifles, it said.

The 29 Myanmar Army soldiers came to Saikhumphai hamlet in Champhai district near Tiau River in Mizoram, the natural boundary between India and Myanmar, where they were received by Assam Rifles and state police.

Earlier this week, at least 45 personnel of the Myanmar army entered Mizoram after their military camps were overrun by PDF at Khawmawi and Rihkhawdar, the two border villages in Myanmar’s Chin state on the Indo-Myanmar border adjoining Mizoram.

The soldiers have been flown back to their country.

So far, 74 Myanmarese soldiers had fled to Mizoram due to the recent gunfight with ethnic armed groups.