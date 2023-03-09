AIZAWL: Mizoram opposition Congress on Wednesday released names of its candidates for the upcoming elections to a newly created Lunglei Municipal Council (LMC) in the southern part of the state slated for March 29.

The party has fielded candidates in all the 11 seats.

State Congress president Lalsawta announced names of party candidates during a function held at Congress Bhavan in Lunglei.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalsawta said his party was in favour of decentralization of power and blamed the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) headed by Chief Minister Zoramthanga for allegedly centralizing power in Aizawl.

He urged the candidates to work for the development of Lunglei, the second largest town in the state after Aizawl.

The event was attended by Congress vice president Lal Thanzara and other senior party leaders.

Highly placed sources said that ruling MNF and main opposition party Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) will also announce lists of their candidates for the local body polls on Thursday.

Both the parties will contest all the seats.

MNF vice president Lalthlengliana said the party candidate names would be announced in a function to be held at Saikuti Hall in Lunglei town at 11 am on Thursday.

The leader exuded hope that the MNF will win the first LMC polls as all the assembly seats within the council were won by the party in the last assembly polls held in 2018.

The MNF legislators are closely monitoring their constituencies, he said.

Lalthlengliana also said the party has more chance to sweep the civic polls than opposition parties, which will go on their own (solo).

State BJP Vanlalhmuaka said that his party will also contest the upcoming council polls.

“We will contest all the eleven seats and names of the candidates will likely be released on March 9 or 10. Delhi is yet to approve their candidature,” he said.

LMC was established by the Zoramthanga’s government last year.

Polling for the 11-member council will be held on March 29 between 7 am and 4 pm.

The last date for filing nomination papers is fixed on March 10, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 14.

Counting of votes will be held on April 3.