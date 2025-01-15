Aizawl: Former army Chief General Vijay Kumar Singh will be sworn in as the 25th Governor of Mizoram on Thursday, an official said.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Raj Bhavan at 11 am, he said.

The oath taking ceremony will be attended by chief minister Lalduhoma, his cabinet colleagues, assembly speaker Lalbiakzama, deputy speaker Lalfamkima, MPs, important officials and special invitees, he said.

Singh will be administered an oath of office and secrecy by Gauhati high court Chief Justice, Justice Vijay Bishnoi, he said.

Singh arrived in Aizawl on Wednesday, where he was accorded a warm welcome reception by the chief minister at Lengpui airport.

On his way to Mizoram Singh visited Kamakhya temple in Guwahati and offered prayers to Maa Kamakhya, seeking her divine blessings and guidance to serve the people of Mizoram with dedication, humility and integrity, the official said.

Singh was appointed as the new Governor of Mizoram by President Droupadi Murmu on December 24 to succeed Hari Babu Kambhampati, who was appointed as the new Governor of Odisha following the resignation of Raghubar Das.

Born in 1951, Singh served as the 24th Chief of Army Staff from 2010 to 2012.

After his retirement from the military, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014 and was elected to the Lok Sabha for the Ghaziabad constituency of Uttar Pradesh in that year’s general election.

He was re-elected to the same seat in 2019.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first term, he served as the Minister of State for External Affairs, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), and Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation.

He had also held the Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation portfolio in Modi’s second term.