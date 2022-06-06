AIZAWL: The Mizoram Congress state headquarters would discuss the fate of its leaders in the Mara district over the recent post-poll alliance with arch-rival Mizo National Front (MNF) in the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC), a Congress leader said.

The Mara District Congress Committee (MDDC) recently gave explanations to the show-cause notice served by the Congress’s Disciplinary Action Committee over the recent tie-up with arch-rival MNF in Mara council against the decision of the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC).

The PAC had said that no post-poll alliance should be forged with any party in the MADC and the Congress would sit in the opposition as the Mara people gave their mandate to the party to sit in opposition.

State Congress president Lalsawta said the PAC would meet on Tuesday to discuss the matter and take a conclusive decision.

The PAC meeting would decide whether or not to take disciplinary action against its members in the Mara area for ignoring the party high command’s decision not to tie up with any party, he said.

Meanwhile, Mara District Congress Committee president S. Hiato said they forged a pre-poll alliance and formed a joint legislature party with the MNF as the latter offered a Chief Executive Member (CEM) and three Executive Member (EM) berths.

“Taking into consideration the welfare of the party, we have formed a joint legislature party with the MNF as it promised us a Congress-led government in the council,” he said.

He said the decision was also motivated by the failure of two NDA partners – BJP and MNF – to form a coalition government in the council.

Hiato said the Congress was hesitant and no more in a position to face fresh elections if no coalition government was formed after the council poll results threw up a hung house on May 9.

He said that the party has no choice but to form a coalition government with arch-rival MNF to save the party from losing its ground and for its betterment in the Mara area. He said Congress has been in the opposition for years.

In the council polls held on May 5, the BJP had emerged as the single-largest party by winning 12 seats, while the MNF won 9 seats and the Congress bagged 4.

After days of political stalemate, the Congress and the MNF had reached an agreement on May 16 to form a coalition government in the Mara council.

The MNF-Congress coalition government was sworn in on June 1 after CEM H. Malvina won a vote of confidence motion.

As per the seat and portfolio sharing formula worked out by the two parties, the Congress occupied the posts of CEM, three EM and a nominated seat, while the MNF occupied the posts of the council chairman, deputy CEM and five EM apart from two nominated seats.

The MADC was constituted under the sixth schedule in 1972 for the Mara people.

The council has 25 elected members and three nominated members.