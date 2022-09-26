AIZAWL: The police in Mizoram have rescued a range of exotic animals from the clutches of animal traffickers.

The exotic animals, including gibbons, were rescued on Saturday from Saiphai village in Kolasib district of Mizoram.

Mizoram police, on Sunday, informed that Mizoram-Assam border four people have also been arrested in connection with the illegal trafficking of the animals.

The rescued animals include six gibbons, three monkeys and at least 10 different reptiles.

The animals were rescued while being transported to Assam via Mizoram.

“The wildlife species were being illegally smuggled in a Maruti Wagon-R vehicle,” Mizoram police said.

The arrested persons hail from Cachar and Karimganj districts in Assam.

The arrested persons have been identified as: Birhan Uddin Laskar (Cachar in Assam), Kamal Hussain (Karimganj in Assam), Abdul Rauf and Niaz Hussain (Cachar in Assam).

“Preservation and protection of wildlife species is one of our top priority and responsibility,” the Mizoram police stated in a statement.

The rescued animals have been handed over to customs department.