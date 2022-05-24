AIZAWL: Mizoram education minister Lalchhandama Ralte on Monday reiterated that the number of students enrolled in government schools has considerably increased.

Earlier in April, Ralte had claimed that the number of student enrollment in government schools has shot up considerably with the re-opening of schools after two years of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He had attributed the government’s effort to improve the education and school infrastructures to the rise in enrollment.

Addressing the celebration of Mizoram Middle School Teachers Association (MSTA) Silver Jubilee here on Monday, the education minister said that the number of students enrolled in government schools is now increasing and in some schools, the number of students has exceeded the existing accommodation.

The increment was so huge that in some schools additional benches have to be installed besides the existing ones, he said,

Ralte said that the state government attaches great importance to education and despite the financial hurdles caused by the pandemic, various measures have been taken to improve education.

He said that more than 2,000 teachers and staff have been recruited so far since the Mizo National Front (MNF) came to power in December 2018.

The minister lauded the teachers for their efforts to improve education

Despite the pandemic, results are being declared on time without difficulty and mid-day meals are being distributed without fail, he added.