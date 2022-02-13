AIZAWL: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste has said that Mizoram has great potential in agriculture and horticulture.

During his meeting with chief minister Zoramthanga on Friday, Kulaste said the state was rich in agricultural and horticultural products, some of which are of export quality.

The Union Minister stressed the need for agricultural link roads, inter-village roads and diversion roads as the state is vulnerable to landslides during the rainy season.

Both leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including road communication and other development projects.

Zoramthanga informed the Union Minister that any development projects were affected and delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said his government is making efforts to generate sustainable employment based on the geographical and climate conditions of the state.

Kulaste, who was a day visit to Mizoram on Friday, had said that agricultural and horticultural products, which have the potential for sustaining incomes of people in rural areas must be accorded more importance and steps must be taken in this regard in a more focussed manner.

During his interaction with officials in Aizawl, he emphasised the need for expediting employment generation in rural areas through various Central schemes to ensure that people have a regular income.

He had urged the officials to strengthen and popularise Self Help Groups (SHGs) and also to expand the existing marketing network for the benefit of SHGs.