Aizawl: Mizoram BJP legislator K. Hrahmo on Monday criticized the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) for choosing to support the BJP-led NDA government on an issue-based approach rather than formally joining the alliance.

He alleged that this decision cost Mizoram valuable opportunities and worsened the state’s financial situation.

Speaking at the BJP Mizoram weekly political session at the party’s Aizawl office, Hrahmo said, “When the BJP and its allies were about to form the government at the Centre, the Centre invited our state to join. But the ZPM government chose to offer issue-based support.”

He added, “If ZPM had joined the NDA government, Mizoram could have avoided the current hardships and benefited from people-oriented policies and strong national backing, especially for Christians and missionaries.”

Hrahmo asserted that Mizoram might have secured a Union Minister post if ZPM had joined the ruling alliance.

“Our state government says it will support the Centre on an issue-by-issue basis, but does the Centre support Mizoram in return?” he asked.

Despite the BJP’s negative image in Mizoram, Hrahmo noted that 228 people from Aizawl city joined the party on Monday, reflecting a shift in public sentiment. “People are no longer afraid to join the Saffron party,” he said.

The BJP MLA also backed the increase in MLA development funds from Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 5 crore. He emphasized the importance of strict monitoring to ensure the funds benefit the entire constituency, not just a few individuals.

Former Manipur chief secretary P.C. Lawmkunga, who also addressed the gathering, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and said India is well on its way to becoming one of the most developed countries by 2047.

“If not the most developed, India will surely be among the top two. Mizoram is already witnessing this transformation. The Centre is improving our highways and has brought railway connectivity. Those who oppose or ridicule these developments don’t understand how crucial it is to prepare ourselves mentally for change,” he said.

Lawmkunga also pointed out that although the Centre continues to release funds to Mizoram, poor planning and delays in submitting utilisation certificates (UCs) have stalled real progress.

“Without properly using the funds and submitting UCs on time, we can’t access the resources we deserve. As a Christian-majority state, we must remain honest and transparent. We also need to foster cooperation with people from other communities,” he added.