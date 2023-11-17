AIZAWL: Bad weather in the Northeast state of Mizoram has delayed the repatriation of 29 Myanmar army soldiers.

These 29 Myanmar army soldiers had crossed over to the Indian state of Mizoram for safety after intense fighting with pro-democracy rebel groups in the neighbouring country.

The Indian air force (IAF) has been airlifting the Myanmar army soldiers, who crossed over to the Indian state of Mizoram for safety from rebel groups.

However, the IAF choppers could not land in Mizoram due to incessant rains and bad weather in Mizoram.

29 Myanmarese soldiers crossed over to Mizoram on Thursday after their camp was captured by a local militia group, who aligned with the pro-democracy movement.

Earlier this week, at least 45 personnel of the Myanmar army entered Mizoram fleeing attacks after their military camps were overrun by militia group People’s Defence Force (PDF) at Khawmawi and Rihkhawdar, the two border villages in Myanmar’s Chin state close to the Indian border on Monday.

Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte said that the 29 Myanmarese soldiers escaped from their camp at Tuibual in Chin state just a few kilometers from the Indo-Myanmar border.

They were received by state police and Assam Rifles at Saikhumphai hamlet in Champhai district near Tiau river, which separates India and Myanmar, on Thursday, he said.

With these, altogether 74 Myanmar soldiers had fled to Mizoram due to the recent gunfight with ethnic armed groups, he said.

A total of 45 soldiers have been already flown back to their country, police sources said.