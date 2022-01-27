AIZAWL: Troops of Assam Rifles and Mizoram police in a joint operation have nabbed three persons including a Myanmar national with explosives from Mizoram’s Saiha district.

Acting on a tip-off, Lunglei Battalion of Assam Rifles along with the Mizoram Police carried out an operation and recovered 2,500 kilograms of explosives and 4,500 metres of detonators from Zawngling area in Saiha district of Mizoram on Thursday.

The security personnel also recovered Indian currency amounting to Rs 73,500, Myanmar currency of Kyat 9,35,000 and a vehicle (with registration number MZ 07 7936), said an Assam Rifles official.

“Two Indian citizens and a Myanmar citizen from the Chin National Front (CNF), who transported the explosives and detonators, have been apprehended in the operation,” the Assam Rifles official said.

CNF is a Chin nationalist political organisation fighting for a federal union based on self-determination, ethnic equality and democracy in Myanmar.

Its armed wing is the Chin National Army (CNA), the official said.

However, the Assam Rifles team did not reveal the identity of those arrested to maintain secrecy and proceed further in the investigation of the matter.