Aizawl: In a significant crackdown on cross-border smuggling, Assam Rifles personnel intercepted a major consignment of arms, ammunition, and contraband in Mizoram’s Saiha district on Saturday, arresting three individuals from Myanmar.

Acting on specific intelligence, the troops conducted a surprise vehicle check on the Tuipang–Zawngling road, approximately 7 km from Tuipang village.

During the operation, three China-made Kenbo motorbikes approached the checkpoint.

“At first glance, the riders seemed like ordinary travelers,” an official said. “However, a thorough search revealed a shocking haul: 580 rounds of 12-gauge shotgun cartridges, six high-precision air rifles, an illuminated optical scope, and 15,000 rounds of air pellets.”

In addition to the weapons, troops discovered a wide range of smuggled items, including Myanmarese areca nuts, tobacco tins, locally brewed liquor, a slab of silicon carbide, and Myanmar currency amounting to 5 lakh Kyat, all pointing to an extensive cross-border smuggling network operating through Mizoram’s rugged terrain.

The arrested individuals, Biehmo (28), Feithaisa (33), and Laibawi (37), all hail from Myanmar’s Chin State.

Assam Rifles personnel detained them on the spot and handed them, along with the seized goods, over to the Tuipang Police Station for further legal action.

Myanmar’s Chin State has long served as a base for trafficking in illegal arms, drugs, and exotic wildlife.

The smuggling route extends through six border districts in Mizoram, Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual, and Serchhip, which share a 510 km-long unfenced border with Myanmar.

Smugglers frequently transport methamphetamine tablets, heroin, explosives, wildlife, and other contraband through these districts.

From Mizoram, these illegal goods are routed to various parts of India and even abroad, including Bangladesh, via Assam and Tripura.