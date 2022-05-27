Guwahati: Assam has the highest rate of infant mortality among the eight states of Northeast, as per the latest official data.



According to data released by the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, Assam recorded 36 deaths per thousand live births.



Among the Northeastern states, Assam has the highest infant mortality rate of 36, followed by Meghalaya at 29 and Arunachal Pradesh at 21, as per the data.



As per data, Mizoram registered the lowest Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) in the country for the second time in a row.



Mizoram made the achievement for the second consecutive year, officials said in Aizawl.

Nagaland with an IMR of four secured second place, followed by Sikkim and Goa having an IMR of five each, as per the Sample Registration System (SRS) bulletin 2020.



While the national average was 28, Madhya Pradesh has the highest IMR in the country at 43, it said.



The IMR of Mizoram in 2016 was 27. It reduced to 15 in 2017 and further reduced to five in 2018 and three in 2019, they said.