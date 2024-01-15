Aizawl: Two police personnel posted at the Mizoram-Assam border have been suspended recently for their alleged involvement in extorting money from a driver at a police check gate.

In an order issued recently, the government suspended Sub-Inspector of Police C. Vanlalnghakmawia and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Mary Rosangpuii both posted at Vairengte police station on the Mizoram-Assam border for allegedly illegally taking money from non-tribal truckers.

Along with them, the officer-in-charge of the Vairengte police check gate and six other constables were also transferred from the Vairengte police station.

The action was taken in response to the home department circular instructing police personnel to refrain from taking money beyond those permitted by the law and also from corrupt practices.

The home department circular issued on January 4 gave a stern warning that illegally taking money from drivers and others will be taken seriously and appealed to the public to furnish information on official or police personnel involved in such illegal acts.

Preliminary inquiry found that the two police officials were taking money from non-tribal truck drivers at the Vairengte police check gate on January 5.

The matter will be investigated further, which may result in the suspension of more police personnel.