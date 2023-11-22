Guwahati: The Director General of Police (DGP) of Mizoram Anil Shukla on Tuesday that as the counting day for the assembly poll approaches “full proof arrangements have been made for incident-free counting of votes.”

The DGP said, “The counting of votes for Mizoram assembly polls will take place on December 3, as decided by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in various districts. All the voting machines are securely placed in the strong rooms in various districts. We will be helping out the civil administration with the counting of votes. The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) is from outside Mizoram and central forces are already here. Additionally, IRBn and Mizoram armed police have also been deployed. So we will have full proof and arrangements have been made for incident-free counting of votes.”

Mizoram went to polls on November 7, 2023 which concluded peacefully with over 77 per cent of 8.57 lakh electors exercising their franchise.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the main Opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and the Congress fielded candidates in all 40 seats.

The BJP is contesting 23 constituencies, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated candidates in four assembly segments. Besides, there are 27 independent candidates.

