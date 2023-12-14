Aizawl: Mizoram Assembly on Thursday paid rich tribute to former minister Lalbiakzuala (67), who died of cancer on Thursday.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma made obituary references to the former minister and recalled the great service rendered by him as a politician.

Opposition leader Lalchhandama Ralte, BJP legislature party leader Dr. K. Beichhua and lone Congress legislator C. Ngunlianchunga also made condolence speeches and spoke about the contribution of the leader.

One minute of silence was observed by members to pay respect to the departed leader.

Lalbiakzuala, who graduated bachelor of arts from Aizawl College in 1979, left his government jobs and joined Congress in 1987.

He worked in different capacities in the Congress, including general secretary at Mizoram Youth Congress and AICC member when he was in active politics.

He successfully contested the state assembly polls from Khawhai constituency in 1993 on the Congress ticket.

He was made Minister of State (MoS) holding Environment & Forest and Soil & Water Conservation portfolios in April 1998.

The leader was diagnosed with lung cancer in early November and died in a private hospital the same month.