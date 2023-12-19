Aizawl: Mizoram home minister K. Sapdanga on Monday said that the government gives importance to social harmony and comfort of the people.

In his maiden official tour after becoming home minister on December 8, Spadanga on Monday visited Saitual town and the 2nd Indian Reserve police battalion headquarters in Khawzawl town in the northeastern part of the state.

He was accompanied by state excise and narcotics minister Lalnghinglova Hmar.

Addressing a function in Khawzawl town, the home minister said that the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government is giving due importance to social harmony and peace and comfort of the people.

He urged the people and security forces in particular to extend support to the government in its effort to establish peace in the society.

He said that the Saitual, Khawzawl and Champhai districts are the conduit of illegal activities, especially drug trafficking because they share an international boundary with Myanmar.

“There is a need for collective efforts from the government, NGOs and local leaders to curb drug smuggling,” Sapdanga said while addressing a function in Saitual town.

He said that Mizoram can be made a better place for the new generation if the government, NGOs and the people in general work together to fight anti-social elements.

The home minister also said that the law enforcement agencies will strictly enforce laws.

Hmar said that the government will fight drugs on a war footing. He said that the government will also make massive efforts to curb alcohol.

The excise minister said that the Mizo society has been adversely affected by drugs and alcohol and called upon the people to support the government in its fight against drugs and alcohol.