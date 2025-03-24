Aizawl: Mizoram has achieved a historic first, connecting its capital, Aizawl, to India’s national railway network with the completion of a railway bridge near Sairang.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared this historic development on social media, emphasizing the improved connectivity for the state.

The newly completed 51.38-km railway line, running from Bairabi in Assam to Sairang near Aizawl, has received an investment of Rs. 7,714 crore, with the total estimated cost reaching Rs. 8,215 crore.

Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena confirmed that the line is nearly ready for operation, with an inauguration scheduled for July.

The 51.38-km railway line is split into four parts: Bairabi-Hortoki, Hortoki-Kawnpui, Kawnpui-Mualkhang, and Mualkhang-Sairang.

This railway project will greatly improve connectivity in Mizoram, offering more opportunities for business and travel, and helping the local economy grow. The new rail link is expected to play a key role in changing the socio-economic situation in the state.