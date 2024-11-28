Aizawl: Union tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said the Centre is ready to offer assistance to Mizoram for promoting tourism in the state.

Shekhawat said that the northeastern states, including Mizoram, are rich in tourist destinations and have the potential to boost tourism.

He said the Centre is working to promote tourism for sustainable growth and employment generation in the region.

“The Centre is willing and always ready to assist the northeastern states if the state governments submit proposals for good tourism projects,” he added.

The union minister said that while many projects have been executed with the Centre’s assistance, there is still much to be done in terms of promoting tourism in Mizoram.

Shekhawat said there would be no problem in securing central funding if the Mizoram government cooperates and works concertedly with the Centre.