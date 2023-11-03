Guwahati: The Congress claimed on Friday that the BJP is wooing ZPM as it is sensing that the ruling MNF will not come to power in the coming assembly elections.

BJP wants to secure that deputy CM’s post and thus it wooing the ZPM.

Addressing a press conference, the state Congress spokesperson Lalremruata Renthlei said that a “secret agreement” has taken place between the ZPM and the BJP.

This can be evident from the ZPM leader Lalduhoma’s recent trips to Guwahati.

“The BJP’s strategy of aligning with regional parties in states where they lack the chance to win independently is nothing new. Currently, both the ZPM and MNF are vying to be the closer ally of the BJP,” claimed Renthlei, who is the state Congress’s Media Cell chairman.

Moreover, the Congress feels that BJP is distancing itself from the present ruling party MNF.

“The MNF, a long-standing ally of the BJP, is no longer perceived as a potential winner in the upcoming elections, paving the way for the ZPM to take its place,” Renthlei said.

“ZPM leader Lalduhoma’s recent frequent visits to Guwahati are suspected to involve secret meetings with the BJP. As an ally, it appears that the BJP has faith in him,” he added.