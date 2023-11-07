Guwahati: Mizoram went to polls on Tuesday morning and the Chief Minister Zoramthanga was unable to cast his vote since the electronic voting machine was not working.

The Mizo National Front (MNF) President went to cast his vote in the morning hours today at 19-Aizawl Venglai-I YMA Hall polling station under the Aizawl North-II assembly constituency.

“Because the machine was not working. I was waiting for some time. But since the machine could not work I said that I will visit my constituency and I will vote after the morning meet,” the Chief Minister said speaking to ANI.

“In order to form the Government, 21 seats are needed. We hope that we will be able to get more than that, maybe 25 or more. That is our hope. I believe that we will have a comfortable majority,” he added.

“Even with the COVID in which there was a great problem all over the world, we fought more or less successfully against COVID. In the Covid period all over the world, it was a fight for survival. Despite that, here in Mizoram, we have done a lot of developmental work on the social, political and government side. Therefore, I believe that in order to continue the works that we have laid down we shall be able to form the government,” he said.

A total of 174 candidates are in the fray in the assembly elections and the total number of electors in Mizoram stands at 8,51,895. Out of which 4,12,969 are male, 4,38,925 are women and one is a third-gender person. There are a total of 4,973 service voters in Mizoram.