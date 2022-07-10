Shillong: Meghalaya Police arrested two persons and seized more than 8 gm of heroin from their possession in two separate raids in West Garo Hills and East Khashi Hills districts, officials said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, an anti-narcotics task force swooped on a suspect at Tura in the West Garo Hills district on Saturday and seized heroin from his possession, a police spokesperson said.



Acting on the lead provided by the person, a raid was conducted at Laitkor Rangi in East Khasi Hills district where 4.4 gm of heroin was seized.



Total heroin seizure in the two cases is about 8.1 gm, 2 mobile phones and Rs 14,230 in cash, the spokesperson said.



Cases were registered in both Tura and Shillong and the two persons were booked under the various provisions of the NDPS Act, he added.



Meanwhile, in a joint operation with the BSF, Meghalaya Police seized 36 bottles of IMFL from a jungle in Riahjalong along the Indo-Bangladesh Border under the jurisdiction of Dawki police station.



The IMFL was suspected to be smuggled to Bangladesh but was left abandoned following the joint operation, a police spokesperson said.



Along with the IMFL, 43 bottles of banned Chlorpheniramine Maleate and Codeine Phosphate were seized and a case was registered at Dawki police station, he said.