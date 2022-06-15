SHILLONG: TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has cancelled his scheduled visit to Meghalaya.

Abhishek Banerjee was scheduled to visit Meghalaya on June 16.

The development was confirmed by Meghalaya TMC chief Charles Pyngrope.

Meghalaya TMC chief Charles Pyngrope said that Abhishek Banerjee’s visit to the state was cancelled due to his other official engagements in New Delhi relating to upcoming presidential elections.

“Abhishek Banerjee has been tasked to coordinate with other opposition parties during TMC chief Mamata Banerjee’s visit to New Delhi in coming days,” Pyngrope said.

This is the second instance when Abhishek Banerjee’s visit to Meghalaya got cancelled.

Earlier, he was supposed to visit Shillong – the capital city of Meghalaya on May 3, which was cancelled following reports that some of the Meghalaya TMC MLAs are planning to quit the party.