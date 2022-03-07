Shillong: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that thirty out of 36 villages in the bordering area of Assam-Meghalaya will remain with Meghalaya.

The Chief Minister said that the 30 villages which are to remain with Meghalaya are spread over an area of 18 square kilometre while in total the 36 villages cover 36.9 kilometre.

He added that Meghalaya and Assam governments are in discussion and both these states agreed that no new areas of differences shall be added to the already identified 12 areas.

He further added that of the 36 villages claimed, 30 were recommended by regional committees of Assam-Meghalaya to remain with Meghalaya.

Ownership of land will not be affected after the demarcation of the boundary.

He informed that all the eight villages which Meghalaya claimed in Tarabari will remain with the state.

Two of three in Gizang, 11 out of 12 in Hahim, one of two in Boklapara, five of six in Khanapara-Pillangkata, and three of five in Ratacherra will remain with Meghalaya.

He further added that discussions, visits and surveys were conducted by regional committees of the two states headed.

He also claimed that the exact area will be determined by the Survey of India.