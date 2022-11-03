Shillong: Meghalaya’s multi-genre choir Shillong Chamber Choir (SCC) performed an exclusive show for Interpol’s 90th General Assembly, which was witnessed by delegates from over 190 different countries.

A performance that could be considered their biggest concert ever, showcased the choir singing in 10 different languages from across the globe — from a Swahili love song to a Chinese folk tune, an Arabic ballad to a romantic French song, and from salsa music to an Italian foot-tapping tune.

Months in making and choreographed to perfection, the 75-minute performance included 60 dancers from The Dance Works Academy and 40 delightful musicians from the Shillong Chamber Choir Orchestra conducted by George Hlawiczka.

The show was warmly appreciated with a standing ovation from the audience.

“That filled us with much gratitude and fulfillment, especially after the amount of hard work put in both by those on-stage and of course by our proficient off-stage team of sound, light and graphic engineers, costume designers, production and our management,” the choir said in a statement.

Representing India on such a major platform, the choir ended up enthralling the crowd with their musical prowess and mastery.