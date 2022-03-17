Coal mining in Meghalaya using proper scientific means is likely to begin this year.

This was informed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said that as per the scientific process and guidelines, one must have at least 100 hectares, to be able to apply for prospecting licence.

Sangma said that some of those who have applied for prospecting licence for scientific coal mining have received the Centre’s approval.

However, they are now in the exploration stage for generating geological report before obtaining mining leases.

Also read: Zelenskyy reaches Assam market

“There are paper works and multiple agencies are involved,” Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said.

Conrad Sangma said that all the 17 applicants have received approval of the central government.