Guwahati: RTI activist Napoleon Mawphniang has formally requested a high-level investigation into alleged financial mismanagement in the Lakadong Turmeric Project, implemented by the Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA).

He addressed his complaint to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to step in.

Mawphniang included Governor CH Vijayashankar, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, and Chief Secretary DP Wahlang in his submission and demanded that authorities immediately suspend the officials connected to the project until they complete a full inquiry.

He called for swift action, including the appointment of a Lokayukta, a full-scale social audit with participation from farmers and civil society, and public access to all project-related documents.

Mawphniang’s complaint highlights repeated violations of statutory procedures, administrative failures, and questionable spending patterns.

He warned that the Lakadong Turmeric Project reflects deeper issues of transparency and governance.

“When transparency collapses, development pays the price,” Mawphniang said, describing the project as an example of how public funds can vanish behind bureaucratic walls.

Referring to a Right to Information (RTI) reply he received on May 1, 2025, Mawphniang pointed out troubling financial data.

Of the Rs 20.92 crore sanctioned for the project, Rs 16.34 crore has been used, Rs 13.6 crore of which reportedly went into “infrastructure development” without any tendering process, named contractors, or disclosed specifications.

“Lack of accountability doesn’t just corrupt people, it corrodes institutions,” he remarked, alleging that MBDA prioritized fund disbursement over actual development outcomes.

He also raised doubts about MBDA’s official claims. While the authority states that 1,000 farmers participate in the project, Mawphniang found no supporting land records, training logs, or evidence of subsidies provided.

He further challenged the agency’s reported 5% average profit margin, noting the absence of data on pricing or production costs.

Mawphniang also questioned the feasibility of MBDA’s reported 48 extension visits per farm per year. With 1,000 farmers, that would amount to 48,000 visits, an improbable figure given staffing limitations.

He criticized the agency’s lack of transparency: “Why does MBDA hesitate to release complete information? What are they trying to hide?”

Mawphniang expressed concern over the vacant Lokayukta post in Meghalaya since February 28, 2025. Despite a Search Committee directive to finalize names by April, the position remains unfilled.

He warned that this institutional void has weakened mechanisms meant to hold public servants accountable.

“When oversight is silenced, misconduct thrives,” he cautioned, calling the situation an open invitation to misuse taxpayer money.

Environmental neglect also featured in his complaint. Despite heavy spending, the RTI response revealed no action on soil conservation, rainwater harvesting, or climate resilience.

Mawphniang flagged this as reckless, especially given MBDA’s own acknowledgment of rising plant disease linked to climate change.

“We don’t inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children,” he said. “By ignoring ecological responsibilities, the MBDA risks our collective future for short-term gains.”