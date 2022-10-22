SHILLONG: The Meghalaya high court has asked the residents of Harijan Colony (Punjabi Lane) in Shillong to respond to the relocation plans put forth by the state government.

The Meghalaya high court has given a four-week time to the residents of Harijan Colony (Punjabi Lane) in Shillong to respond to the relocation plans.

The direction was passed by a division bench of the Meghalaya high court while hearing the matter.

The Meghalaya high court has directed the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) to respond to the proposal of the state government to relocate over 340 families residing in Punjabi Lane of Shillong.

“Since the respondent committee says that it is assessing the proposal, the respondents are requested to respond to the proposal within the next four weeks. Let the matter appear two months hence,” the Meghalaya high court said.

The matter will be next heard on February 16.

The Meghalaya government had handed over the relocation plans to the HPC of Shillong on September 29.

As per the proposed plan, multi-storied flats will be constructed at the site of the official quarters of the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) for the relocation of the 342 families.