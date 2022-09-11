SHILLONG: Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik has said that renaming of the Rajpath was not needed.

While reacting to the renaming of the Rajpath, Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik said that Rajpath was a good name.

The Meghalaya governor said that the name “Kartayva Path” sounds like a mantra.

Moreover, he said that the enforcement directorate should not confine only to leaders of the opposition parties, but also include BJP leaders.

“There are many in the BJP worth raiding,” the Meghalaya governor commented.

He also praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for taking out the “Bharat Jodo Yatra”.

Rahul Gandhi is working for his party and it is good, Malik said.