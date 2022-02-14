Protestors in large numbers, on Monday, flocked the streets of Tura, the commercial hub of Meghalaya demanding removal of newly appointed chief executive officer (CEO) of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) Rakesh Sangma.

Protestors belonging to several pressure groups gheraoed the office of GHADC in Tura, shouting slogans against CEM Rakesh Sangma, demanding his resignation.

The protestors broke through the security barricades installed at the gate to enter into the GHADC office premises.

With the protestor barging into the GHADC office premises, the employees were forced to flee fearing for their lives.

Also read: Assam & Telangana CMs’ war of words escalate, Himanta Biswa Sarma gives ‘evidence’ of surgical strikes

The protestors, hundreds in number, from across the five districts of Garo Hills region demonstrated against the appointment of Rakesh Sangma as CEM of GHADC.

Garo Hills-based pressure groups have been protesting against Rakesh Sangma’s appointment as CEM of GHADC over the past several weeks.

The pressure groups have been stating that Rakesh Sangma’s identity as an indigenous Garo is ‘doubtful’.