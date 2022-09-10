SHILLONG: At least six hard-core criminals have managed to escape from a jail in Jowai district of Meghalaya on Saturday.

Among the six criminals, who escaped from the prison, was I Love You Talang.

I Love You Talang was recently arrested by the Meghalaya police in a murder case.

The “prison break” reportedly took place at around 1:30 in the afternoon on Saturday.

The criminals, while escaping the prison, attacked jail guards with sharp weapons.

Other than I Love You, the other five criminals who managed to escape are: Ramesh Dkhar, Marsanki Tariang, Rikmenlang Lamare, Shidorki Dkhar and Lodestar Tang.

Ramesh Dkhar was arrested along with I Love You Talang in a twin murder case.

Both have been accused of killing taxi drivers- Damehipaia Papeng and Fullmoon Kharsahnoh in August in Jowai in Meghalaya.