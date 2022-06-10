PHOTOS & VIDEOS:

Flood situation in Garo Hills region of Meghalaya has been grim over the last couple of days, with at least four deaths being reported on Thursday due to landslides.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has deemed the flood and landslides situation in the Garo Hills region as ‘serious’.

Following incessant rainfall and subsequent flooding of Ruga river, a bridge connecting Jijika to Megua in South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya was completely washed away on Thursday.

Meghalaya TMC leaders Mukul Sangma and Richard Marak visited the flood affected areas in Ampati on Thursday.

They interacted with the local people and took stock of the situation.

The Garo Hills region of Meghalaya has been severely hit by unprecedented floods and landslides.

Numerous incidents of landslides have been reported from the Garo Hills region of Meghalaya.

West Garo Hills and South West Garo hills districts of Meghalaya have been the worst affected due to landslides.

Many other parts of Garo Hills region of Meghalaya, including Ampati in South West Garo Hills district, Tura, Dalu, Purakhasia in West Garo Hills district have also been affected by landslides and mudslides triggered by heavy rains.

The Northeast states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya are likely to be drenched by heavy rainfall over the next two days.

Extremely heavy rainfall has been predicted in the Northeast states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed.

The IMD has also issued a red alert for the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya for the next two days.