SHILLONG: Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak, who has been released from jail on bail, will contest the upcoming assembly elections in the state against chief minister Conrad Sangma.

The decision to field Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak against chief minister Conrad Sangma from South Tura constituency was taken by the saffron party.

The BJP is reportedly all set launch campaign for the 2023 assembly elections in Meghalaya soon.

Assam chief minister and top BJP leader from the Northeast Himanta Biswa Sarma will campaign for Bernard Marak in South Tura, informed Meghalaya BJP president Ernest Mawrie.

Mawrie further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda will also campaign in Meghalaya for the assembly elections.

The Meghalaya BJP chief also informed that the party’s manifesto for the assembly elections is already being prepared.

Meghalaya BJP president Ernest Mawrie said, “Our campaign would highlight the various irregularities of the NPP-led government.”