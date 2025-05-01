Shillong: The Meghalaya government has informed the High Court that none of the state’s waterbodies currently meet the criteria for designation as Ramsar sites under the internationally recognized Ramsar Convention on Wetlands.

This information was presented in a report submitted by the Chief Conservator of Forests (Administration), Department of Forests and Environment, during a hearing for a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

The PIL was initiated to comply with a Supreme Court order issued on December 11, 2024, which mandated all states to conduct “ground truthing” of their wetlands to identify potential Ramsar sites.

The Supreme Court’s directive aimed to promote the identification, preservation, and sustainable management of ecologically significant waterbodies across India, aligning with the principles of the Ramsar Convention.

The Meghalaya State Wetland Authority, in collaboration with the Forest Department, conducted the extensive ground truthing exercise that formed the basis of the report.

This inspection covered a wide range of wetland categories, including: 66 lakes and ponds, 1 oxbow/cut-off meander, 6 riverine wetlands, 18 waterlogged areas, 100 rivers and streams, 9 reservoirs and barrages, and 25 tanks and ponds.

The report explicitly stated, “Ground truthing of these wetlands has been completed. It is opined in the report by the Chief Conservator of Forests that none of the wetlands qualify as Ramsar sites.”

A division bench of the High Court, comprising Chief Justice I.P. Mukerji and Justice W. Diengdoh, accepted these findings and officially recorded the report during a hearing held on April 29.

The bench noted that the original writ petition [Writ Petition (C) No. 304 of 2018], which prompted the Supreme Court’s December 11, 2024 order, remains pending.

While not explicitly directed, the High Court instructed its Registrar General to file an affidavit with the Supreme Court on behalf of the State of Meghalaya and the High Court itself.

This affidavit is to detail the steps taken by the state in compliance with the Supreme Court’s order and will include all relevant reports and court directives.

The High Court further stipulated that the affidavit should only be filed after obtaining the necessary permission from the apex court.