SHILLONG: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has informed that the next round of border talks with Assam will be held soon.

Notably, Meghalaya and Assam have entered into the second phase of discussion to resolve border disputes between the two states in six areas of differences.

“Within the next few weeks, we will try to meet the regional committees and the chief ministers together to take the talks forward,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

The six areas of differences, discussions for which are being held in the second phase of talks are in the districts of West Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi and West Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya.

Earlier, the Meghalaya government had said that it will accord topmost priority to the local views while resolving the border disputes with Assam in the second phase of the talks.

Meghalaya shares a 885 km long inter-state border with Assam.

In the first phase of talks, six other disputed areas from a total of twelve were taken up for discussions following which an MoU was signed between the two states.

The second phase of border talks between Assam and Meghalaya began amid protests from villagers, who felt let down by the boundary deal following the first phase of talks.