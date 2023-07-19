SHILLONG: Meghalaya law minister Ampareen Lyngdoh has slammed the state’s police for “not being able to ensure safety of citizens” of the state.

Ampareen Lyngdoh asked the Meghalaya police department to “rise and take firm decisions” to ensure safety and security of the citizens of the state.

“Even MLAs are no longer safe. I think we all know that. We have seen so many MLAs and their homes being attacked in the last four months. So, police will have to rise and take firm decisions,” the Meghalaya minister said while speaking to media persons on Tuesday (July 18) in Shillong.

It may be mentioned here that Meghalaya minister Ampareen Lyngdoh was recently attacked by a middle-aged man with machete.

“MLAs, administrators, police force will all have to speak the same language otherwise it is going to go very wrong,” Lyngdoh said.

She added: “Set things in order, restore the sense of security as it is a very important component of life.”

The Meghalaya minister added: “I am sure that the police are rising up and have start putting things in order.”