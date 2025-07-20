Shillong: The Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW) on Saturday took suo motu cognisance of the brutal murder of a 19-year-old girl at Williamnagar in East Garo Hills, expressing profound shock and condemnation.

On Friday, the teenage schoolgirl was fatally attacked by a man with a machete in broad daylight at Samgong village near Williamnagar in full public view.

Police said the accused person James R Sangma was supposedly in a relationship with the victim.

In a strong statement, the MSCW characterized the incident as a “gross violation of the basic rights and dignity of a young woman.”

The commission extended its heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family, stating it was “deeply disturbed by the suffering endured by the victim.”

“Such egregious acts of violence are intolerable and represent a direct attack on the values of humanity and justice that our society upholds,” the MSCW asserted.

The women’s welfare panel called for immediate and decisive action, demanding the perpetrator be apprehended without delay and prosecuted “under the strongest provisions of the law.”

The MSCW urged the Meghalaya Police and all concerned authorities to prioritize the investigation, ensure transparency, and provide regular public updates.

Furthermore, the commission appealed to local communities, civil society groups, and citizens to fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies to ensure swift justice.

“Justice must prevail; the safety and dignity of every girl and woman is our shared responsibility,” the MSCW stated.