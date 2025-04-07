Guwahati: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Sunday called for the immediate scrapping of the CM IMPACT guidebook, arguing that it would harm the quality of education in Meghalaya.

VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh expressed concern about the focus on pass rates rather than educational quality.

“We are pleased that students have passed their matriculation exams, but our main concern, shared by anyone serious about education, is the quality of that education,” Myrboh said.

An academician himself, Myrboh questioned whether a high pass percentage truly reflected improved learning outcomes.

“One critical question remains: Does a high pass percentage result in better learning outcomes? If so, our state’s future looks bright; if not, we are deceiving our children,” he stated.

Myrboh proposed several measures to enhance education in the state.

He called for an immediate halt to the distribution of M-Tabs, arguing that they serve no purpose other than wasting public funds. Myrboh also recommended reducing the number of schools.

He suggested regulating the service conditions of private sector teachers under the Meghalaya School Education Act, 1981, including the implementation of a minimum salary scale and the provision of Employee Provident Fund (EPF) benefits.

Myrboh stated that poor examination results should hold government schools and colleges accountable while granting more autonomy to government colleges.

He further proposed de-politicizing the grant-in-aid system and introducing competition for higher education teachers.

Lastly, he called for reforms to align the MBoSE examinations with national boards.

The CM IMPACT, an initiative launched by the Meghalaya government in 2024, aims to improve education and address low student pass rates through supplementary exams and targeted resources.

While the program has led to a record 87.10% pass rate in this year’s SSLC exams, many educators have criticized the guidebook’s reliance on ready-made questions and answers.

Several educationists argue that a high pass rate does not adequately prepare students for further studies and that students will face more pressure in Classes XI and XII.

They stress the importance of encouraging critical thinking and independent learning, rather than relying on a guidebook designed primarily for passing exams.

Some teachers also believe that students who depend too heavily on the guidebook may hinder their academic growth, with more capable students suffering as the guidebook targets those who simply aim to pass.