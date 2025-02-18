Guwahati: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has called on the District Election Officers (DEOs) of both West Jaintia Hills and East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya to step up security measures at 67 polling stations categorized as sensitive and highly sensitive, ahead of the upcoming JHADC elections scheduled for February 21.

In a letter addressed to the DEOs, VPP General Secretary Ricky AJ Syngkon stated that maintaining a free and fair election process was crucial for a functioning democracy.

He urged the implementation of robust security arrangements to safeguard voters’ rights and prevent any disruptions, such as booth capturing or other unlawful activities that could undermine the integrity of the elections.

The VPP provided a detailed list of sensitive polling stations.

In the list, 21 are in East Jaintia Hills and 34 in West Jaintia Hills, along with 12 highly sensitive stations in the Shanpung constituency alone.

