Shillong: Vincent H Pala, Meghalaya Congress President expressed his support for the intervention of the court in response to the alleged “illegal” activities regarding the coke plants in the state.

Pala claimed that if the government has engaged in unlawful actions, it is only natural for the judiciary to step in.

Drawing attention to the issue of illegal coke plants, Pala strongly criticized the state government for granting numerous single-window approvals despite the ban on coal.

He pointed out “the contradictory nature” of the government’s actions, wherein they facilitated approvals for more than 80 projects through a streamlined process while simultaneously acknowledging the illegality of such ventures.

Pala further welcomed the decision of the High Court of Meghalaya, which recently admonished the state government regarding its inadequate actions against illegal coke plants operating within the state.

He further called for the state government to be held accountable for its actions.