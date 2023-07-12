SHILLONG: The Supreme Court has stayed the Meghalaya high court order on deployment of central forces in the state to check illegal coal transportation.

This stay order was passed by the apex court after the Centre moved a special leave petition (civil) before the Supreme Court.

The central government stated that the central industrial security force (CISF) or central armed police force (CAPF) deal only with national security and law and order duty and not with coal mining.

The Meghalaya high court had passed orders relating to deployment of central forces in the state to check illegal coal transportation on March 13, March 20 and April 12 this year.

The union home ministry was directed by the Meghalaya high court to deploy as many as 10 companies of CAPF in the state to check illegal coal transportation.