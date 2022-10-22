SHILLONG: Two persons have been arrested by the police in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya for possessing drugs.

Heroin worth Rs 15 crore was seized from the possession of the two arrested individuals.

The heroin was recovered from a a vehicle that was intercepted at Mawryngkneng village in Meghalaya along the Guwahati-Silchar highway.

As many as 150 soap cases containing 2.22 kg of “pinkish powder” wrapped in polythene sachets was recovered from the vehicle.

When the “pinkish powder” was tested, it was confirmed that the substance was heroin.

Also read: Meghalaya high court halts more constructions near Umiam Lake

Preliminary investigations revealed that the heroin consignment was being transported from Manipur to Shillong in Meghalaya.

A case has been registered against the two arrested individuals under various sections of the NDPS Act.