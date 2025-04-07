Guwahati: The proposed Byrnihat-Shillong railway project has been officially scrapped, with the Meghalaya government preparing to return the funds allocated for land acquisition to the Ministry of Railways.

An official confirmed that Meghalaya will return approximately Rs 209.37 crore, and the necessary paperwork for this process has already begun.

The Deputy Commissioner of Ri-Bhoi received the funds on March 30, 2017, to acquire land for the project in the district.

This decision follows shortly after the government formed a committee, headed by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, to assess the advantages and disadvantages of railway projects in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills.

The state’s pressure groups have consistently opposed railway construction, fearing that it would lead to an influx of people into the region.

The proposed Tetelia-Byrnihat railway line, which aimed to link Tetelia in Assam to Byrnihat in Ri-Bhoi, failed to launch after pressure groups halted the project in 2017.

The estimated cost of the 20.5-km railway line was Rs 496 crore, with 2.5 km of the track running through Meghalaya and ending at Byrnihat.

As the government sets up a committee to evaluate railway projects, many are questioning whether the government has acted too late.

Neighboring states like Manipur, Mizoram, and Sikkim are connecting their capitals to the railway network, but Shillong will remain the only Indian state capital without a railway link.

Critics argue that the Meghalaya government has not effectively engaged with civil society, pressure groups, and political parties to move the railway projects forward.

The NPP-led MDA government has adopted a cautious approach on the matter, with the chief minister stating the need for a broad consensus before moving ahead.

He has pointed out the potential of goods trains to boost the economy, especially in agriculture, and stated intentions to consult various groups on the railway issue. Despite these intentions, there has been little tangible progress.

Pressure groups like the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) maintain a firm stance against the railway project unless the government implements strong anti-influx measures.

Their primary concern is the uncontrolled influx of people, which they believe would alter the state’s demographic makeup.

Last week, several groups, including the KSU, FKJGP, JSU, and HNYF, reiterated their opposition to the railway project in Jaintia Hills, warning that any attempt to introduce railways to the region could lead to widespread unrest.

These groups insist that without robust legislation to protect the indigenous population, the project would pose a serious threat to the local community.