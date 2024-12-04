Meghalaya to introduce helicopter services for tourists

Guwahati: In a bid to boost tourism in the state, the Meghalaya government has decided to introduce helicopter services exclusively for tourists.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh stated that the service will connect major tourist circuits across the state, starting with Guwahati to Shillong, Umroi Airport, Umiam, Sohra, Dawki, and New Shillong.

The government has further planned to improve road connectivity, particularly in areas like Mawsynram, where a museum is being developed.

Lyngdoh also stated that better infrastructure to support the growing tourism industry is under plan.

Meghalaya has already seen a significant increase in tourist footfall, crossing 15 lakh this year.

The state expects this number to rise by 60 per cent in 2025, with Shillong being named the most preferred destination by Indian tourists, according to a survey by Skyscanner.