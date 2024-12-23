Shillong: In a bid to showcase its rich cultural heritage, the Meghalaya government has launched an initiative to identify and map heritage sites across the state.

Art and Culture Minister Paul Lyngdoh said that efforts are underway to document all heritage sites, with a focus on intensifying these efforts in the coming months.

A key aspect of this project is the state’s bid to get its living root bridges recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

A delegation from Meghalaya, led by Lyngdoh, recently visited Paris to advocate for this recognition, emphasizing the state’s commitment to fostering cultural and educational cooperation globally.

The state government is also working to restore and preserve its historical sites and monuments, including the 126-year-old Pinewood Hotel, he said. Lyngdoh said upgrading such heritage hotels to provide tourists with an immersive experience of Shillong’s rich history is also very important.

Meghalaya is home to numerous historical sites and monuments, including the famous Nartiang Monoliths, Kiang Nongbah Monument, and David Scott Memorial Stone.