Shillong: The Meghalaya government has planned to develop 75 new health care centres in the interior areas of the state which will be resilient to adverse weather conditions.

The Meghalaya government has joined hands with Sauramandala Foundation for capacity building and design of the hospitals, while Selco Foundation would be the project’s technical partner, reports said.

To deal with the extreme cold, heavy winds, earthquakes, and landslides, sustainable designs in renewable energy and water conservation will be included in the structures.

According to a report, the health centres will be constructed to use as little energy as possible for lighting and ventilation and will be supported with solar electricity and energy-efficient appliances.

“This partnership between the Government of Meghalaya, Sauramandala Foundation (on-ground partner), and SELCO Foundation (technical knowledge partner) seeks to create a scalable model for the facilities to be, resilient and strongly equipped to meet the needs of the poorest communities,” said Sauramandala Foundation official said