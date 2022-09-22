SHILLONG: Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Saket Gokhale has dared Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong for a debate “in the presence of the media in Shillong on the issues of misgovernance”.

TMC leader Saket Gokhale in a letter to Meghalaya deputy CM Prestone Tynsong said: “Any date in the 1st week of October at your convenience is suitable for me. I eagerly hope you will accept my offer and await your response.”

The TMC leader’s challenge came as a response to a press conference by Meghalaya deputy CM Prestone Tynsong on Wednesday.

“…you conducted a press conference with several media and press outlets in Meghalaya. During this press conference, you were questioned about the facts of several irregularity that I, on behalf of the TMC, have raised over the last 2 months especially pertaining to the matter of Shillong Smart City Ltd and the collapse of the Meghalaya Assembly Dome and the anamolies in the contract process,” Gokhale said.

He added: “In response, you (Tynsong) failed to provide any answer to the allegations and instead referred to me and said that ‘If he is so concerned, let him come to Shillong and find out’.”

“I have been in Shillong constantly over the last 2 months and have seen first-hand the irregularities in the administration about the issues I have raised,” the senior TMC leader said. He further went on to say: “I am delighted to inform you that I will be back in Shillong in a week. And pursuant to your comment, I suggest that we together do a discussion/debate in the presence of the media in Shillong on the issues of misgovernance that I and the TMC have raised.”