SHILLONG: Meghalaya Health Minister James Sangma said on Friday that the state government is in constant touch with the External Affairs Ministry to safely evacuate the stranded students and other citizens of the state in Ukraine.



He said that Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma also took up the matter with the MEA.



“We hope that till the time these stranded people are evacuated to India they will remain safe and healthy. People from Meghalaya are in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other places of the country,” James Sangma told reporters.



Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had earlier tweeted, “Received news about students from Meghalaya stranded in Ukraine. Humbly request Hon’ble Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar Ji to ensure the safe return of all Indian citizens. We are praying for everyone’s safety. May peace prevail.”



Media reports said that more than 10 students from Meghalaya, who are pursuing undergraduate medical studies in that country, are stranded in Ukraine.



The Indian government is trying to bring back Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine through land routes.

