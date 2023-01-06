SHILLONG: The picturesque location of Sohra in Meghalaya will be the headquarters of the South East district of the state, which will be created in due time.

This was stated by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma asserted that Sohra will be upgraded into a district even if the adjoining areas don’t join them.

“We are not going to change that. Now we are going to work around this decision and try to convince people or create infrastructures so that accessibility for the Pynursla and Mawsynram area could be created through a bridge or some road,” the Meghalaya CM said.

The Meghalaya chief minister added that if the South East district is created, it will comprise the areas of Sohra, Pynursla and Mawsynram.

“In these three areas because of the gorges and the valleys there were discussions on how we connect these areas. Do we create brides to bring them all,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.