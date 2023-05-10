SHILLONG: Voting for the by-election to the Sohiong assembly constituency in Meghalaya began at 7am on Wednesday (May 10).

Voting process is underway in 3328 polling booths in Sohiong assembly constituency in Meghalaya.

Out of the total 3328 polling booths in Sohiong assembly constituency in Meghalaya, 1100 have been identified as sensitive and 28 as critical.

There are over 34,000 voters in Sohiong assembly constituency in Meghalaya who are eligible to exercise their franchise in the by-election.

Of the total electorate, more than 16,000 are men.

Over 300 polling officials are manning the 63 polling stations in Sohiong assembly constituency in Meghalaya where voting process is underway.

The by-election to Sohiong assembly constituency in Meghalaya was necessitated following the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh ahead of the assembly elections held in the rest of the state in February this year.

Counting of votes for the by-election to Sohiong assembly constituency in Meghalaya will take place on May 13.

There are six candidates in the by-poll to Sohiong assembly constituency in Meghalaya.