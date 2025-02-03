Guwahati: The Meghalaya government’s Smart Meter project has come to a grinding halt due to financial concerns, with the quoted installation price exceeding the state’s estimated budget.

According to Power Minister AT Mondal, the project’s tendering process is complete, but the contractor’s proposed cost is significantly higher than anticipated.

Mondal stated that similar pricing issues have been observed in other Northeastern states, prompting the state government to seek further discussions with the central government before proceeding.

Despite assurances from the Centre that savings from the project will offset the cost over time, Mondal expressed disappointment at the lack of positive response from the government.

The minister added that strict guidelines will be followed for the procurement and installation of smart meters, addressing concerns about their accuracy and potential impact on electricity bills.

Mondal also reassured consumers that their interests remain a priority and that the government will address any apprehensions and take the public into confidence.